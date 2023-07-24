English
    TITAGARH Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 910.76 crore, up 113.68% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 910.76 crore in June 2023 up 113.68% from Rs. 426.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.57 crore in June 2023 up 198.54% from Rs. 22.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.78 crore in June 2023 up 137.01% from Rs. 48.85 crore in June 2022.

    TITAGARH EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

    TITAGARH shares closed at 615.25 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 179.15% returns over the last 6 months and 379.91% over the last 12 months.

    TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations910.76974.22426.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations910.76974.22426.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials726.69752.96359.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.65-5.58-39.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8016.9012.30
    Depreciation6.636.385.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.81114.4655.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.4789.1132.77
    Other Income9.688.3110.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.1597.4243.45
    Interest19.1022.2515.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.0575.1728.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.0575.1728.37
    Tax22.4822.165.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.5753.0122.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.5753.0122.63
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.654.431.89
    Diluted EPS5.654.431.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.654.431.89
    Diluted EPS5.654.431.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

