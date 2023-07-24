TITAGARH Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 910.76 crore, up 72.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.76 crore in June 2023 up 72.3% from Rs. 528.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.78 crore in June 2023 up 5040.41% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.99 crore in June 2023 up 184.14% from Rs. 38.71 crore in June 2022.

TITAGARH EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

TITAGARH shares closed at 615.25 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 179.15% returns over the last 6 months and 379.91% over the last 12 months.