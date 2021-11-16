Tirupati Starch Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.28 crore, up 51.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.28 crore in September 2021 up 51.26% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021 up 27.19% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021 up 37.87% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2020.

Tirupati Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2020.

Tirupati Starch shares closed at 50.35 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)