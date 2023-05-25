Tirupati Starch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.02 crore, down 4.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Starch and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 86.02 crore in March 2023 down 4.6% from Rs. 90.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 down 8.14% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2023 down 16.63% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2022.
Tirupati Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2022.
|Tirupati Starch shares closed at 67.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.
|Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.02
|85.53
|90.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.02
|85.53
|90.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.13
|56.79
|61.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|-0.38
|-0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.69
|4.77
|4.25
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.46
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.12
|18.96
|17.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.07
|3.92
|5.53
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.14
|1.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.28
|4.07
|7.02
|Interest
|2.13
|2.37
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.14
|1.69
|5.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.14
|1.69
|5.36
|Tax
|0.17
|0.29
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.98
|1.40
|4.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.98
|1.40
|4.33
|Equity Share Capital
|8.09
|8.09
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.33
|1.95
|6.18
|Diluted EPS
|5.33
|1.95
|6.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.33
|1.95
|6.18
|Diluted EPS
|5.33
|1.95
|6.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited