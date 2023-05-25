English
    Tirupati Starch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.02 crore, down 4.6% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Starch and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 86.02 crore in March 2023 down 4.6% from Rs. 90.17 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 down 8.14% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2023 down 16.63% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2022.
    Tirupati Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2022.Tirupati Starch shares closed at 67.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.
    Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.0285.5390.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.0285.5390.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.1356.7961.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.78-0.38-0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.694.774.25
    Depreciation1.241.462.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1218.9617.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.073.925.53
    Other Income0.210.141.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.284.077.02
    Interest2.132.371.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.141.695.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.141.695.36
    Tax0.170.291.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.981.404.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.981.404.33
    Equity Share Capital8.098.097.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.331.956.18
    Diluted EPS5.331.956.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.331.956.18
    Diluted EPS5.331.956.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

