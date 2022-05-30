Tirupati Starch Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.17 crore, up 52.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.17 crore in March 2022 up 52.47% from Rs. 59.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022 up 28.65% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2022 up 53.4% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

Tirupati Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in March 2021.

Tirupati Starch shares closed at 71.40 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)