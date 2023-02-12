Tirupati Starch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.53 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 84.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.