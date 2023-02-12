Tirupati Starch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.53 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 84.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

Tirupati Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2021.

Tirupati Starch shares closed at 85.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and 16.98% over the last 12 months.