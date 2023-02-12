English
    Tirupati Starch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.53 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 84.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

    Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.5392.9184.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.5392.9184.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.7966.8160.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.38-0.82-1.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.774.935.57
    Depreciation1.461.461.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.9617.5115.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.923.013.48
    Other Income0.140.120.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.073.133.53
    Interest2.372.031.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.691.102.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.691.102.08
    Tax0.290.300.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.400.802.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.400.802.08
    Equity Share Capital8.097.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.142.96
    Diluted EPS1.951.142.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.142.96
    Diluted EPS1.951.142.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
