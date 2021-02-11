Tirupati Starch Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.58 crore, down 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.58 crore in December 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020 up 5262.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2020 up 55.61% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2019.

Tirupati Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Tirupati Starch shares closed at 38.75 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)