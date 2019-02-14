Tirupati Starch Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.27 crore, up 21.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.27 crore in December 2018 up 21.66% from Rs. 50.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2018 down 37.17% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2018 down 10.73% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2017.

Tirupati Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2017.

Tirupati Starch shares closed at 39.30 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 67.95% over the last 12 months.