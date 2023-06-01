Tirupati Sarjan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, up 56.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in March 2023 up 56.81% from Rs. 34.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 79.73% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 48.2% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.

Tirupati Sarjan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 9.11 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 13.87% over the last 12 months.