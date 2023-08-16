Tirupati Sarjan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in June 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 23.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 27.15% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 7.24% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

Tirupati Sarjan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 9.67 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.26% over the last 12 months.