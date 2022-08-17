Tirupati Sarjan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore, up 161.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore in June 2022 up 161.11% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 390.77% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2021.

Tirupati Sarjan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 8.77 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and 12.29% over the last 12 months.