Tirupati Sarjan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Sarjan are:Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore in December 2022 up 42.02% from Rs. 20.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 156.47% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.22% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.
|Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 10.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.
|Tirupati Sarjan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.08
|49.82
|20.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.08
|49.82
|20.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.24
|8.80
|6.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.70
|25.36
|16.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.30
|8.49
|-7.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|1.54
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.78
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.10
|4.65
|3.00
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.50
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.32
|5.16
|3.19
|Interest
|2.53
|1.95
|2.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|3.21
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|3.21
|0.37
|Tax
|--
|0.86
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|2.34
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|2.34
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.71
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.77
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.71
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.77
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited