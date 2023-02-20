Tirupati Sarjan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 29.08 49.82 20.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 29.08 49.82 20.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 14.24 8.80 6.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.70 25.36 16.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.30 8.49 -7.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.67 1.54 1.61 Depreciation 0.23 0.21 0.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.43 0.78 0.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.10 4.65 3.00 Other Income 0.22 0.50 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.32 5.16 3.19 Interest 2.53 1.95 2.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 3.21 0.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.21 3.21 0.37 Tax -- 0.86 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 2.34 0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 2.34 0.37 Equity Share Capital 16.50 16.50 16.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 0.71 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.77 0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 0.71 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.77 0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited