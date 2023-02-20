 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tirupati Sarjan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Sarjan are:Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore in December 2022 up 42.02% from Rs. 20.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 156.47% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.22% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021. Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 10.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.
Tirupati Sarjan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations29.0849.8220.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.0849.8220.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.248.806.52
Purchase of Traded Goods15.7025.3616.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.308.49-7.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.671.541.61
Depreciation0.230.210.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.430.780.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.104.653.00
Other Income0.220.500.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.325.163.19
Interest2.531.952.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.213.210.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.213.210.37
Tax--0.86--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.212.340.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.212.340.37
Equity Share Capital16.5016.5016.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.710.11
Diluted EPS-0.060.770.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.710.11
Diluted EPS-0.060.770.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 20, 2023