    Tirupati Sarjan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Sarjan are:Net Sales at Rs 29.08 crore in December 2022 up 42.02% from Rs. 20.47 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 156.47% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.22% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 10.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.
    Tirupati Sarjan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0849.8220.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0849.8220.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.248.806.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.7025.3616.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.308.49-7.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.671.541.61
    Depreciation0.230.210.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.780.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.104.653.00
    Other Income0.220.500.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.325.163.19
    Interest2.531.952.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.213.210.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.213.210.37
    Tax--0.86--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.212.340.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.212.340.37
    Equity Share Capital16.5016.5016.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.710.11
    Diluted EPS-0.060.770.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.710.11
    Diluted EPS-0.060.770.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

