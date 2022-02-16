Tirupati Sarjan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore, up 47.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore in December 2021 up 47.58% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021 up 32.17% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020.

Tirupati Sarjan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Tirupati Sarjan shares closed at 8.79 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.11% over the last 12 months.