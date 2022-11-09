Tirupati Forge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.53 crore, up 45.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.53 crore in September 2022 up 45.26% from Rs. 18.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 565.62% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in September 2022 up 244.9% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

Tirupati Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Tirupati Forge shares closed at 17.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.62% returns over the last 6 months and 68.60% over the last 12 months.