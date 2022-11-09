English
    Tirupati Forge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.53 crore, up 45.26% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.53 crore in September 2022 up 45.26% from Rs. 18.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 565.62% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in September 2022 up 244.9% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

    Tirupati Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

    Tirupati Forge shares closed at 17.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.62% returns over the last 6 months and 68.60% over the last 12 months.

    Tirupati Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5325.3418.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5325.3418.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6613.7211.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.170.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.09-0.35-1.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.071.07
    Depreciation0.630.640.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.726.385.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.903.710.66
    Other Income0.540.710.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.444.420.87
    Interest0.190.300.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.254.120.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.254.120.64
    Tax1.061.040.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.193.080.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.193.080.48
    Equity Share Capital19.6019.6011.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.160.05
    Diluted EPS0.330.160.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.160.05
    Diluted EPS0.330.160.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am