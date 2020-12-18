Tirupati Forge Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.69 crore, down 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.69 crore in September 2020 down 6.11% from Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020 down 23.82% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020 down 15.45% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2019.

Tirupati Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2019.

Tirupati Forge shares closed at 25.95 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.42% returns over the last 6 months and -4.77% over the last 12 months.