    Tirupati Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.39 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.39 crore in March 2023 down 22.02% from Rs. 30.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.81% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2023 up 6.63% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2022.

    Tirupati Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Tirupati Forge shares closed at 9.40 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.05% returns over the last 6 months and -2.08% over the last 12 months.

    Tirupati Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3916.7830.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3916.7830.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4910.7519.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.740.211.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.62-1.88-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.040.98
    Depreciation0.780.650.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.924.497.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.751.522.46
    Other Income0.330.240.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.081.763.00
    Interest0.220.360.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.861.402.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.861.402.78
    Tax0.710.390.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.141.021.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.141.021.97
    Equity Share Capital19.6019.6019.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.100.20
    Diluted EPS0.220.100.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.100.20
    Diluted EPS0.220.100.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tirupati Forge
    first published: May 15, 2023 04:24 pm