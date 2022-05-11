Tirupati Forge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore, up 158.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore in March 2022 up 158.35% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022 up 1306.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2022 up 389.19% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Tirupati Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Tirupati Forge shares closed at 10.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)