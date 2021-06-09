Tirupati Forge Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 62.29% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in March 2021 up 62.29% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 36.24% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 down 1.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.
Tirupati Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.
|Tirupati Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.23
|6.84
|6.75
|Other Operating Income
|0.38
|0.43
|0.40
|Total Income From Operations
|11.61
|7.28
|7.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.15
|4.21
|2.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|--
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.70
|-0.32
|0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.55
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.50
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.63
|2.20
|2.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.14
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.19
|0.37
|Interest
|0.06
|0.16
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.03
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|0.03
|0.32
|Tax
|0.05
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.03
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.03
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|11.20
|11.20
|10.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|7.54
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.03
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.03
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited