Tirupati Forge Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 62.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in March 2021 up 62.29% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 36.24% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 down 1.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

Tirupati Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.