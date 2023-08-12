English
    Tirupati Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 17.59% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in June 2023 down 17.59% from Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 63.06% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 down 50.4% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2022.

    Tirupati Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    Tirupati Forge shares closed at 9.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.40% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.

    Tirupati Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8823.3925.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8823.3925.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.8712.4913.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.910.740.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.300.62-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.961.091.07
    Depreciation0.700.780.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.464.926.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.692.753.71
    Other Income0.110.330.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.813.084.42
    Interest0.270.220.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.542.864.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.542.864.12
    Tax0.400.711.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.142.143.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.142.143.08
    Equity Share Capital19.6019.6019.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.220.16
    Diluted EPS0.120.220.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.220.16
    Diluted EPS0.120.220.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

