Tirupati Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in June 2023 down 17.59% from Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 63.06% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 down 50.4% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2022.

Tirupati Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Tirupati Forge shares closed at 9.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.40% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.