Tirupati Forge Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore, up 147.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore in June 2021 up 147.83% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021 up 3052.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 up 145% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

Tirupati Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Tirupati Forge shares closed at 91.80 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 267.20% returns over the last 6 months and 173.62% over the last 12 months.