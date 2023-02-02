Tirupati Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.78 crore, down 38.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.78 crore in December 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 66.83% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 down 52.65% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2021.