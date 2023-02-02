English
    Tirupati Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.78 crore, down 38.99% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.78 crore in December 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 66.83% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 down 52.65% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2021.

    Tirupati Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.7826.5327.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.7826.5327.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.7510.6615.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.412.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.884.09-2.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.130.98
    Depreciation0.650.630.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.495.726.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.523.904.22
    Other Income0.240.540.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.764.444.37
    Interest0.360.190.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.404.254.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.404.254.09
    Tax0.391.061.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.023.193.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.023.193.07
    Equity Share Capital19.6019.6019.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.330.31
    Diluted EPS0.100.330.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.330.31
    Diluted EPS0.100.330.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
