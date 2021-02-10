Tirupati Forge Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2020 up 2.54% from Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 112.49% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Tirupati Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Tirupati Forge shares closed at 25.30 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)