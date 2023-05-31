Tirupati Foam Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore, down 20.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore in March 2023 down 20.84% from Rs. 30.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 66.47% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 29.02% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022.

Tirupati Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2022.

Tirupati Foam shares closed at 67.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.