Tirupati Foam Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore in March 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 103.11% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022 up 40.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

Tirupati Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Tirupati Foam shares closed at 78.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)