Tirupati Foam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.39 crore, down 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.39 crore in June 2023 down 4.56% from Rs. 24.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 1.35% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2023 up 3.02% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

Tirupati Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

Tirupati Foam shares closed at 103.95 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.75% returns over the last 6 months