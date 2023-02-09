 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tirupati Foam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Foam are:Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore in December 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 33.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.
Tirupati Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2021. Tirupati Foam shares closed at 76.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.76% over the last 12 months.
Tirupati Foam
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations27.1725.6733.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations27.1725.6733.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.4121.1929.67
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.52-2.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.380.340.29
Depreciation0.570.560.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.612.453.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.161.652.03
Other Income0.130.080.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.291.742.10
Interest1.431.121.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.860.620.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.860.620.95
Tax0.230.180.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.630.440.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.630.440.74
Equity Share Capital4.404.414.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.421.001.68
Diluted EPS1.421.001.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.421.001.68
Diluted EPS1.421.001.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

