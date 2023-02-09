Tirupati Foam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Foam are:Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore in December 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 33.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.
Tirupati Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2021.
|Tirupati Foam shares closed at 76.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.76% over the last 12 months.
|Tirupati Foam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.17
|25.67
|33.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.17
|25.67
|33.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.41
|21.19
|29.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.52
|-2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.34
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.56
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.61
|2.45
|3.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.16
|1.65
|2.03
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.29
|1.74
|2.10
|Interest
|1.43
|1.12
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.62
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.86
|0.62
|0.95
|Tax
|0.23
|0.18
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|0.44
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.63
|0.44
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|4.40
|4.41
|4.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.42
|1.00
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.42
|1.00
|1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.42
|1.00
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.42
|1.00
|1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited