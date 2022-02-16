Tirupati Foam Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.35 crore, up 34.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.35 crore in December 2021 up 34.22% from Rs. 24.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 8.38% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021 up 9.68% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020.

Tirupati Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2020.

Tirupati Foam shares closed at 75.70 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 12.48% over the last 12 months.