Tirupati Foam Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore in December 2018 up 22.04% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 84.9% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2018 up 8.1% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2017.

Tirupati Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2017.

Tirupati Foam shares closed at 94.35 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)