Tirupati Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in September 2022 down 64.41% from Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 1002.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 800% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Tirupati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)