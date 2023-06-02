Tirupati Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Finlease are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 69.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)
|Tirupati Finlease
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.70
|2.09
|1.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.70
|2.09
|1.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.57
|2.13
|1.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.01
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.04
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|-0.14
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.07
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.10
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.17
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.17
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.17
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.17
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.17
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.55
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.55
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.55
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.55
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited