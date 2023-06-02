Tirupati Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 69.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)