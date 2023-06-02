English
    Tirupati Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Finlease are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 69.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)

    Tirupati Finlease
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.702.091.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.702.091.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.572.131.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.01-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.020.04
    Depreciation0.00----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----0.04
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.27-0.140.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.07-0.11
    Other Income0.070.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.17-0.11
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.230.17-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.230.17-0.11
    Tax----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.230.17-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.230.17-0.13
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.750.55-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.750.55-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.750.55-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.750.55-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jun 2, 2023