Tirupati Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 77.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 77.11% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 185.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 168.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)