Tirupati Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 77.11% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tirupati Finlease are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 77.11% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 185.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 168.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
|Tirupati Finlease
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.71
|0.80
|0.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.71
|0.80
|0.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.74
|0.72
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.03
|0.16
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.03
|0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.16
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.02
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.02
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.08
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.08
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.08
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.08
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
