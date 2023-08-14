Tirupati Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 6.93% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 453.11% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Tirupati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 150.00 on December 21, 2015 (BSE)