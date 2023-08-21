Tirupati Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 97.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 97.14% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 277.39% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Tirupati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)