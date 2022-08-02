Tirupati Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 21.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in June 2022 down 21.24% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 136.95% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 131.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)