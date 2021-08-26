Tirupati Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore, up 222.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore in June 2021 up 222.83% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 1555.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Tirupati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)