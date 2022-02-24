Tirupati Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 53.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2021 down 53.07% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 39.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Tirupati Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Tirupati Fin shares closed at 10.00 on December 11, 2015 (BSE)