 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tips Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.56 crore, down 48.35% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.56 crore in September 2022 down 48.35% from Rs. 95.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2022 down 0.91% from Rs. 21.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 28.35 crore in September 2021.

Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.20 in September 2021.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,597.95 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.

Tips Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.56 34.23 95.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.56 34.23 95.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 1.61 2.50
Depreciation 0.40 0.38 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.57 10.17 66.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.75 22.07 27.16
Other Income 1.14 1.03 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.90 23.10 28.12
Interest 0.07 0.07 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.82 23.03 28.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.82 23.03 28.12
Tax 7.00 5.85 7.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.82 17.18 21.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.82 17.18 21.02
Equity Share Capital 12.97 12.97 12.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.06 13.25 16.20
Diluted EPS 16.06 13.25 16.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.06 13.25 16.20
Diluted EPS 16.06 13.25 16.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Tips Industries
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.