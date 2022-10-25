Tips Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.56 crore, down 48.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.56 crore in September 2022 down 48.35% from Rs. 95.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2022 down 0.91% from Rs. 21.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 28.35 crore in September 2021.

Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.20 in September 2021.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,597.95 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.