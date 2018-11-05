Tips Industries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.46 crore, up 23.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 15.46 crore in September 2018 up 23.11% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018 down 81.51% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2018 down 35.82% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2017.

Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2017.

Tips Industries shares closed at 65.15 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.28% over the last 12 months.