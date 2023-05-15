Tips Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.02 crore, up 52.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.02 crore in March 2023 up 52.47% from Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 15.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2023 up 30.37% from Rs. 21.70 crore in March 2022.

Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.28 in March 2022.

Tips Industries shares closed at 165.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.