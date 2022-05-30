 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tips Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in March 2022 up 23.44% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.93 crore in March 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.70 crore in March 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 21.93 crore in March 2021.

Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.40 in March 2021.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,533.70 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.60% returns over the last 6 months and 65.09% over the last 12 months.

Tips Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.12 44.23 27.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.12 44.23 27.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 2.30 2.18
Depreciation 0.27 0.24 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.23 16.20 6.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.06 25.48 18.87
Other Income 1.37 1.15 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.43 26.64 21.73
Interest 0.07 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.36 26.64 21.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.36 26.64 21.73
Tax 5.43 6.71 3.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.93 19.93 18.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.93 19.93 18.27
Equity Share Capital 12.97 12.97 12.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.28 15.37 14.40
Diluted EPS 12.28 15.37 14.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.28 15.37 14.40
Diluted EPS 12.28 15.37 14.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

