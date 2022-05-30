Tips Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in March 2022 up 23.44% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.93 crore in March 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.70 crore in March 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 21.93 crore in March 2021.

Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.40 in March 2021.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,533.70 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.60% returns over the last 6 months and 65.09% over the last 12 months.