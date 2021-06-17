Tips Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.64 crore, up 49.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.64 crore in March 2021 up 49.3% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2021 up 4953.86% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.93 crore in March 2021 up 8672% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2020.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,028.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 290.23% returns over the last 6 months and 773.42% over the last 12 months.