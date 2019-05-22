Tips Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.23 crore, up 73.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.23 crore in March 2019 up 73.34% from Rs. 14.56 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019 up 132.75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2019 down 48.17% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2018.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2018.

Tips Industries shares closed at 58.15 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -50.59% over the last 12 months.