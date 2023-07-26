English
    Tips Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 53.73% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore in June 2023 up 53.73% from Rs. 34.23 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2023 up 57.76% from Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.04 crore in June 2023 up 57.75% from Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2022.
    Tips Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.25 in June 2022.Tips Industries shares closed at 292.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 73.65% returns over the last 6 months and 53.75% over the last 12 months.
    Tips Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.6252.0234.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.6252.0234.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.902.031.61
    Depreciation0.570.370.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7023.6310.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4525.9922.07
    Other Income2.031.931.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4727.9223.10
    Interest0.120.070.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.3527.8523.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.3527.8523.03
    Tax9.259.535.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1018.3317.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1018.3317.18
    Equity Share Capital12.8412.8412.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.4213.25
    Diluted EPS2.111.4213.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.4213.25
    Diluted EPS2.111.4213.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

