Tips Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 53.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 52.62 52.02 34.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 52.62 52.02 34.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.90 2.03 1.61 Depreciation 0.57 0.37 0.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.70 23.63 10.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.45 25.99 22.07 Other Income 2.03 1.93 1.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.47 27.92 23.10 Interest 0.12 0.07 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.35 27.85 23.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.35 27.85 23.03 Tax 9.25 9.53 5.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.10 18.33 17.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.10 18.33 17.18 Equity Share Capital 12.84 12.84 12.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 1.42 13.25 Diluted EPS 2.11 1.42 13.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 1.42 13.25 Diluted EPS 2.11 1.42 13.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited