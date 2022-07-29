 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tips Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.23 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.23 crore in June 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2021.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.24 in June 2021.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,784.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 41.27% over the last 12 months.

Tips Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.23 34.12 28.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.23 34.12 28.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.61 1.55 2.21
Depreciation 0.38 0.27 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.17 12.23 7.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.07 20.06 18.45
Other Income 1.03 1.37 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.10 21.43 19.40
Interest 0.07 0.07 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.03 21.36 19.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.03 21.36 19.40
Tax 5.85 5.43 4.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.18 15.93 14.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.18 15.93 14.58
Equity Share Capital 12.97 12.97 12.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 12.28 11.24
Diluted EPS 13.25 12.28 11.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 12.28 11.24
Diluted EPS 13.25 12.28 11.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
